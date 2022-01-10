Pete Davidson Recalls Bob Saget’s Help During a “Tough” Mental Health Time

Pete Davidson Recalls Bob Saget’s Help During a “Tough” Mental Health Crisis

After Bob Saget’s death in January,

On September 9, Pete Davidson expressed his gratitude for the comedian’s “kindness and friendship,” which you can read in full below.

Bob Saget lent a hand to Pete Davidson during a difficult time.

On the first of January,

On September 9, shortly after the news of the Full House star’s death broke, Davidson released a moving statement in which he paid tribute to his friend.

Despite not using social media, the Saturday Night Live star asked fellow comedian Dave Sirius to post a message on his behalf.

“Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,” Davidson began his note.

“When I was younger, and several times during our friendship, he helped me get through some difficult mental health issues.”

According to Davidson, Saget would spend “hours” on the phone with his mother, Amy Davidson, in an attempt to help in any way he could.

“Connecting us with doctors and new things to try,” he continued.

“He’d come over and check on me to see if I was okay.”

“I love you Bob,” Davidson concluded, “and it’s been an honor to know you.”

Thank you so much for your friendship and generosity.

My sincere condolences to the family.”

Prior to his death, Saget was on the road for his stand-up tour, performing in Florida on Saturday, January.

a

The next day, local authorities confirmed Saget’s death.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.”

No evidence of foul play or drug use was found in this case.”

Later that evening, Saget’s family spoke out about his tragic death.

“It is with great sadness that we must inform you that our dear Bob passed away today.

“We want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live, and bringing people from all walks of life together through laughter,” his family said in an E! News statement.

“While we respectfully request your privacy at this time, we invite you to remember Bob’s love and laughter with us.”

Saget’s three children, Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, as well as his wife Kelly Rizzo, survive him…

Infosurhoy’s most recent brief news.

Pete Davidson Remembers How Bob Saget Supported Him During A “Tough” Mental Health Period