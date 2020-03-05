Pete Davidson Says Ex Ariana Grande Made Him Famous

Pete Davidsonjust turned up the heat.

On Thursday, the Saturday Night Live star put his spice threshold to the test on Hot Ones, where he ate 10 hot wings and answered some equally spicy questions.

“I have never eaten anything spicy,” he told host Sean Evans before diving into the first wing. “I am horrified.”

Kicking things off with some SNL anecdotes, Pete admitted that Drake‘s gift to the cast back when he hosted the show in 2016 wasn’t his favorite moment. To show his appreciation, the “One Dance” rapper arranged for Bobby Flay to cook a meal for the cast.

“That was kind of annoying ‘cuz it was, like, during writing night,” he joked. “Yeah, it was, like, we were, like, in the middle of, like, working on his show and he’s like, ‘Yo, Bobby Flay is here.’ And we’re like, ‘Cool dude, we have, like, f–king 20 hours to put all of this shit together.’ He’s very sweet. He’s very sweet. It was very nice. But it was [the]wrong time.”

As the duo moved on to the next wing, Pete quipped, “My heart’s doing weird s–t, but that might be because of the things I do at home…This is really intense.”

Moving on to the show’s “Explain That ‘Gram” segment, the funnyman opened up about his surprise runway appearance during Alexander Wang‘s Spring 2020 show. “Alexander Wang is a very nice gentleman,” he said after Sean showed a snapshot of him on the runway. “I think his clothes are sick and he was like, ‘Would you like to do this? It would be an honor…’ And I was like, ‘F–k yeah, I’m gonna do it.'”

Finishing off a super spicy wing and doing his best to keep his cool, Pete gave his ex Ariana Grande an unexpected shout-out as he discussed his feelings towards the paparazzi. “It’s really annoying ‘cuz, like, I live in Staten Island and they come there now—‘cuz, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff. So, she, like—it’s all her fault. It is. She sent the wolves. Now…She made me—created me, whatever they say.”

Following their whirlwind relationship and his recent social media break, Pete shared that he doesn’t pay the media any mind these days.

“No, I stopped—I don’t really try to dress. I used to when I had the ‘gram. ‘Cuz you just scroll through…and you’re like, ‘Ooh, off-white shoes. I guess that’s what the cool kids are wearing.’ And then you realize, when you’re not online, that’s what broke kids think that’s what rich people should wear and it’s lame.

He added, “It’s a really great feeling once you finally just give up.”

As he battled the heat from Da Bomb Beyond Insanity, which is one of the hottest sauces used on the show, Pete did his best to weigh in on Eminem‘s recent beef with his pal Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

“He’s the greatest of all time,” Pete said of the “Lose Yourself” rapper as he choked back the heat. “But he’s annoying my friend. He’s not doing a good job at it. He won’t leave any of my friends alone…But Colson won.”

See if Pete could beat the heat in the fiery video above!