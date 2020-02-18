Pete Davidson Seems to Confirms Rehab Stint During Stand-Up Show

According to Pete Davidson, he worked on some of his jokes while in rehab.

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star performed a stand-up set at Carolines on Broadway on Sunday, per Page Six, where he reportedly told the crowd he had worked on some of his material while at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona. According to Page Six’s report, Davidson also shared that he used the pseudonym “Howard” at the center and joked about hanging out at the “butt hut,” where patients smoked cigarettes.

According to the report, the comedian also joked about signing a “pledge” that he wouldn’t kill himself until the New York Knicks won the championship and reportedly said that he had “at least five more years to go.”

During a “Weekend Update” segment in December, the star joked that he was going on a “little ‘vacation.'”

“The kind of vacation where like, insurance pays for some of it and they take your phone and shoe laces and you have roommates, but it still costs like 100 grand,” he joked at the time.

In January, a source told E! News that Davidson, who had been seeing Kaia Gerber, was “taking a break [from the relationship]to work on his mental health.” The source, who said the star was seeking treatment, added, “It became very clear that he had to go and do this and couldn’t wait any longer.”

Another source previously shared with E! News that Davidson was in “a program” and it had caused him and Gerber to lose contact. The source added that Gerber doesn’t know if she wants to “continue in their relationship” because she “wasn’t comfortable with what she saw and doesn’t know if she can handle it.”

“What she saw happen with Pete was very concerning and scary for her…She cares about Pete and wants him to get better,” the source explained. “But their future is very much up in the air.”