Pete Davidson, the King of Staten Island, explains why he’s relocating to Brooklyn.

Pete Davidson, the King of Staten Island, discusses his decision to relocate to Brooklyn.

Pete Davidson is leaving Staten Island and relocating to Brooklyn.

Staten Island’s King is abdicating his throne.

Pete Davidson said goodbye to his hometown of Staten Island in an interview with NBCLX.

“Sorry, I’m moving so my place is disgusting,” Pete explained to host Tabitha Lipkin from his bedroom, which included a candle of his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

“I’m very excited to be moving to Brooklyn!”

He has no animosity toward his hometown as a result of the move.

The comedian insisted that he “loves Staten Island,” but that it “takes too long to get over the bridge,” particularly with SNL taping in midtown Manhattan.

Pete has made numerous references to his hilarious love-hate relationship with Staten Island throughout his career, in addition to starring in the film King of Staten Island, which was inspired in part by his own life experiences.

He did a parody of Marc Cohn’s 1991 hit “Walking in Memphis” called “Walking in Staten” in an SNL sketch last November.

Staten Island, Davidson said in the parody, is “where everybody’s dreams go right down the drain” and “the reason I turned out weird.”

Pete owns a significant piece of Staten Island’s history, even though he will no longer live there.

He bought a Staten Island ferry with SNL co-star Colin Jost and a third partner last month.

In a recent Weekend Update segment, he described their purchase, saying, “We bought a ferry! The windowless van of the sea!” while trying not to break character.

