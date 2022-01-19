Pete Davidson was advised to get a spray tan before his New Year’s Eve special because he is “Really White.”

Because he’s ‘Really White,’ Pete Davidson was advised to get a spray tan before his New Year’s Eve special.

You’re not wrong if you thought Pete Davidson looked extra airbrushed for his New Year’s Eve hosting gig with Miley Cyrus.

The 28-year-old comedian, it turns out, decided to get a spray tan before taking the stage.

The Saturday Night Live star revealed that he was told to get a tanning treatment because he’s “really white” and a little extra color would help him not look “so bad on camera” during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert at New York City Center in NYC on Tuesday, January 18.

Even though he appeared tanned and fabulous on stage, Davidson admitted that he doesn’t enjoy “the whole hosting thing,” and that he finds the experience “embarrassing.”

The NBC special was a hit, even if it wasn’t his cup of tea.

While many fans praised the star’s sketches, jokes, and overall showmanship, others were taken aback by his unusual fashion choices.

Throughout the show, he wore a variety of outfits, but it was his wild tiger shirt, which he paired with tie dye pants, that stole the show — just look at Twitter for proof.

“I need Pete Davidson’s shirt in my life,” one user wrote, while another said, “Really digging Pete Davidson’s tiger shirt.”

The King of Staten Island actor dressed up in a tuxedo for the show’s official promotion, in addition to his casual attire.

While some thought he looked dapper, others thought his bleach blonde hair and pale complexion, combined with the tux, gave him the appearance of Beetlejuice.

“I’m still lobbying for Pete Davidson to play young Beetlejuice,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, “Pete Davidson looks like a millennial Beetlejuice.”

Only Davidson’s fashion choices made the news.

In the middle of her performance, Cyrus, 29, has a major wardrobe malfunction.

On stage, the star’s chain-link top snapped.

She handled the situation expertly.

The singer of “Party in the USA” improvised with her song’s lyrics.

“Get to the club in my taxi cab, everyone’s looking at me now,” rather than “Get to the club in my taxi cab, everyone’s looking at me now.”

Who’s, for example.

