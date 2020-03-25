Pete Davidson’s exes Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley sweetly embrace

Sharing the same ex-boyfriend hasn’t stopped supermodel Kaia Gerber and Margaret Qualley from forging a friendship under a self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress, 25, and the 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber appeared in high spirits, as they strolled around Los Angeles on Wednesday.

During the walk, Qualley put her arm around Gerber’s shoulder, as they pair trailed behind girlfriends Ashley Benson, 30, and Cara Delevingne, 27, who have been dating for over a year.

The Pretty Little Liar alum and Delevingne looked at ease, as they shared a sweet kiss and walked around in laid-back and over-sized ensembles.

The younger sister of 20-year-old Presley Gerber kept her appearance causal, as she sported a white knit beanie, sunglasses and a grey hoodie, while Qualley donned a blue Newport Harbor sweatshirt and jeans.

Gerber spilt from her Saturday Night Live star beau after three months of dating in January.

He previously dated Ariana Grande Kate Beckinsale and Qualley, who Gerber shares mutal pals.

After the Emmy-nominated actress and Davidson, who started dating in August 2019, broke up in early October, the comedian made headlines leaving Gerber’s New York apartment at the end of the same month.

The pair’s dating overlap doesn’t appear to be an issue, as they’ve spent the past two days goofing around and shooting footage of each other and their star-studded friend group for TikTok.

Despite Los Angeles’ urging for residents to social distance themselves, the friend group, which also includes Tommy Dorfman, have been isolating together and staying entertained by building furniture and showing off their gymnastics skills.

In a snap and video posted on Benson’s Instagram Story, Qualley can be seen doing an impressive backflip in a pair of jeans and a white t-shirt.

While shooting a series of hilarious videos, the comrades spilt into smaller groups and created content inspired by reality shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and choreographed dance routines.

T E A,” Ashley captioned a lip-synced clip of herself, Dorfman, Gerber and her girlfriend reenacting a scene from Paul’s Drag Race.

Gerber, Benson, Delevingne and Dorfman have been nearly inseparable, since stocking up on groceries over the weekend and have been documenting their social distancing activities.

‘Welp… we’ve lost it,’ Qualley captioned a video dancing with Delevingne to Kung Fu Fighting, who also shared the recording on her Instagram and joked about how they were using their ‘time wisely.’

At first Qualley and Delevingne push each other around, before the Suicide Squad actress jumps up and wraps her legs around her friend, who effortlessly swings her around.

During the video, the women show off their high kicks and conclude their show with a bow.

The stars have stayed together in an effort to keep themselves safe, as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe, wreaking havoc on countless industries forced to slow down or temporarily halt.

On Tuesday, Kaia was seen building furniture with Cara and a pal; Cara and the friend were focused on putting the chair together while Kaia filmed.

Sharing the snapshot on her Instagram account, the teen model added the caption: ‘Furniture building is a great way to pass the time.’

The stars’ uploads come amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, which has reached 152 countries and infected over 208,213 people and killed more than 8,272.

As of Wednesday, the US has 7,411 cases and counting, with 116 deaths.