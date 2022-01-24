Pete Davidson’s mother “doesn’t want him to marry Kim Kardashian” because the reality star has “too much baggage,” according to his mother.

Pete Davidson’s mother ‘doesn’t want him to marry Kim Kardashian’ because the reality star has ‘too much baggage,’ according to the reality star’s mother.

Amy Davidson, PETE Davidson’s mother, may not want her only son to marry Kim Kardashian because she has “too much baggage.”

Since Kim hosted Saturday Night Live last October, the unlikely couple has been dating.

“Kim has a long road ahead of her,” a source told Life and Style magazine, adding that Pete’s mother “isn’t a fan” of the reality star.

In December, Amy and her younger child, Casey, are said to have met Pete’s girlfriend and given their “seal of approval.”

But there could have been more to that meeting, and it wasn’t all good.

“His mother put on her best poker face at the time, but she despises all of Kim’s baggage,” the source claimed.

“There’s the loose cannon that is her ex Kanye West, aside from her wacky reality show family.”

Amy, on the other hand, would prefer to see her son marry someone who does not already have four children.”

“It’s a lot of responsibility to take on,” the insider continued.

Despite his mother’s disapproval, the King of Staten Island star is going his own way.

“Pete adores his mother, but he’s never really asked for dating advice from her, and he’s not going to start now,” the source revealed.

Kim is someone he likes.”

Kim, 41, has four children with Kanye: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Pete, 28, and Kim, 28, have been spotted out and about on dates on several occasions, including a stop at a movie theater in the comedian’s hometown of Staten Island.

However, the comedian has already had to deal with Kanye West, 44, as a result of dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

In his new song Eazy, the hitmaker threatened Pete, rapping, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.”

The comedian, on the other hand, isn’t quite ready to go head-to-head with the famous entertainer.

“Pete almost expected to be mentioned in a song by Kanye sooner or later, and instead of hating it, he absolutely loves it and thinks it is hilarious,” an insider told HollywoodLife.

“He doesn’t want to fight Kanye; he respects him as the father of Kim’s children, which is important.”

“Pete, on the other hand, will never get in the way of any of it.”

“He sees being on a Kanye song as almost a pat on the back and quite honestly something very cool,” the source continued.

While Pete appears to be unfazed by the situation, Kim isn’t taking any chances and has increased security just in case…

