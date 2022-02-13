Pete Davidson’s pal Kid Cudi is cut from Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album: See His Reaction

Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson’s friend, is cut from Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album: See His Reaction

Another squabble on Instagram.

Kanye West once again took to social media to inform fans that Kid Cudi will not be featured on his upcoming album, Donda 2.

“Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” the 44-year-old rapper wrote on lined paper and shared a photo of it on Instagram on Saturday, February 12.

“We’re all speaking in Billie now.”

Fans began speculating about “you know who” and their true identity almost immediately.

Many assumed West meant Pete Davidson, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, when a few commenters asked if West had a magical beef with Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

West tagged Cudi, 38, Kardashian, 41, KKW Brands Chief Marketing OfficerTracy Romulus, and Saturday Night Live star Michael Che in his Instagram post.

Because Davidson, 28, isn’t on Instagram, it’s possible that tagging Che is West’s way of making sure the King of Staten Island star sees his message.

Cudi and Davidson are known to be friends, and the two even share a history.

Jimmy Fallon told a story about how he got roped into paying for the “Pursuit of Happiness” singer’s birthday dinner, which was supposed to be just him, Cudi, and one other person, during an April 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The dinner, however, was disrupted by Timothée Chalamet, Kardashian, and her then-husband.

Davidson emphasized the positive impact of his pal’s music in May 2021.

“I would’ve committed suicide.”

“I truly believe I wouldn’t be here if ‘Man on the Moon’ hadn’t come out,” he told The Breakfast Club at the time.

Cudi’s friendship with the KKW Beauty founder’s boyfriend, whom she began dating in fall 2021, is unlikely to end.

Despite being included on the deluxe version of last year’s Donda, the “Day ‘N’ Nite” rapper told West that he didn’t want to be on the album.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album, you f—in dinosaur hahaha,” Cudi joked on Instagram shortly after West’s Saturday post.

“Ever since I met you, everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums.

I’m going to pray for you.

