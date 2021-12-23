Pete Davidson’s Reaction to Kanye West’s Public Reconciliation With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson’s Reaction to Kanye West’s Public Reconciliation Remarks

Pete Davidson is unconcerned about Kanye West’s repeated attempts to reconcile with his estranged wife as his romance with Kim Kardashian heats up.

“Pete is unconcerned about Kanye trying to rekindle his relationship with Kim,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively in the new issue.

“He’s a very laid-back guy who understands what you’re going through.”

The comedian, 28, and the Skims mogul, 41, are “still having fun” as their relationship progresses, according to the insider.

After weeks of dating rumors, the couple confirmed their relationship status in November, holding hands in California.

“Pete’s mother [Amy Davidson] thinks Kim is very sweet,” the source adds.

On the set of Saturday Night Live in October, when Kardashian made her hosting debut, the Guy Code alum and the reality star hit it off.

In October, a source told Us, “He was a true professional the entire time they rehearsed and in between takes, but things got flirty afterward.”

“They exchanged numbers, and Pete asked if Kim wanted to hang out, which she immediately agreed to; SNL was their first real one-on-one chance to connect.”

They were spotted together on multiple outings in Los Angeles and New York shortly after sharing the screen (and a stage kiss) on the late-night series.

A source told Us that the KKW Beauty founder is “falling for” the King of Staten Island star before the romance was confirmed last month.

“He makes her happy, and she’s looking forward to seeing what happens next.”

When they’re together, “everything flows well,” the insider observed at the time.

Kardashian and the 44-year-old rapper “Heartless” filed for divorce in February.

North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the children of the estranged couple.

Since then, West has expressed his desire to reconcile with Kardashian on numerous occasions, even claiming in November that he has yet to receive divorce papers.

He changed the lyrics of his song “Runaway” to plead his case earlier this month.

“I need you to return to me right away.”

Specifically, Kimberly,” the Yeezy designer sang at the benefit concert in Los Angeles.

For her, the former star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

