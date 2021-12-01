Peter Andre dances to rap songs with son Junior, ignoring ex Katie Price’s shock attack.

As he dances to rap songs with son Junior, Peter Andre ignores ex Katie Price’s shock attack.

In the car, Peter Andre danced to rap songs with their son Junior, 16, despite his ex-wife Katie Price’s shocking attack against him.

The 48-year-old actor posted the video to Instagram while driving home from the premiere of his new film with his oldest child.

Both father and son are dressed in all black in the video, with Junior adding a unique gold chain to his ensemble.

“This song’s a vibe, this song’s so good,” the teen says as a song begins to play for his famous father.

Before Junior begins to lip-sync, Peter appears to mock the music by intricately dancing along.

“Dad listen to these tunes…ok… I mean what am I supposed to do?” he wrote on Instagram.

Junior has a keen understanding of music and recently signed a record deal as he prepares to launch his pop career.

Pete’s oldest child is the aspiring musician, with the star also sharing 14-year-old Princess with Katie, as well as seven-year-old Amelia and five-year-old Theo with wife Emily.

Pete maintains his dignified silence after Katie savaged him and her third ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, in a new podcast.

Kieran has two children, eight-year-old Jett and seven-year-old Bunny, while Dwight Yorke’s 19-year-old son Harvey is not involved in the teen’s life.

In the explosive conversation, the former glamour model declared that she “hates” all of her children’s fathers, snapping: “The Priory no. 1 and The Priory no2.

That’s all I have to say about it.

My connection with them is non-existent.”

“I’m blocked by one of the dads, and it’s always lawyers, lawyers,” Katie continued for the presenters.

And now I’m not interested in dealing with lawyers – fortunately, they’re old enough that I can speak with them directly.

“There is one father with whom I have no contact and who constantly tries to control me.”

I despise the other father, but we communicate for the sake of the children.”

