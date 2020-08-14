Peter Andre heads ‘home’ to Cyprus for family holiday as he relaxes by the pool with Princess and Junior

PETER Andre has headed “home” to Cyprus for a family holiday, relaxing by his swimming pool with children Princess and Junior.

The 47-year-old star said he’d “missed” the Mediterranean island, where both of his parents were born.

Taking to Instagram last night, Peter filmed 15-year-old Junior in the huge pool.

He says: “J, how amazing is it, man?”

Peter then gushes: “Being at home guys, in Cyprus.

“I love this place.”

He also films 13-year-old Princess sitting at the side of the pool before she jumps in and starts swimming.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker captioned the post: “So happy to be back at my home in Cyprus.

“Ahhh I’ve missed you :)) @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre @mrmichaelandre1”.

As well as the massive swimming pool, the garden of Peter’s Cypriot home is full of sunbeds as well as a large outdoor cooking area – perfect for family dinners.

Peter has not yet revealed if his wife Emily and their two children, six-year-old Amelia and three-year-old Theo, have joined the trip.

The family recently enjoyed a staycation together in Cornwall, where Theo even tried out surfing as Peter explored the sea life.

Meanwhile, it is Princess and Junior’s third holiday this summer – having previously enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Turkey with their mum Katie Price and her new boyfriend Carl Woods.

However, that trip ended in disaster when Katie ended up breaking both of her feet – leaving her legs in casts and the former glamour model unable to walk for up to six months.

Upon their return home, Peter took the teens on a brief ferry trip to France, documenting the outing on his Instagram Story.

While both of Peter’s parents are Greek Cypriot, he was born in London before relocating to Australia at the age of six.

His parents and sister still live Down Under, and earlier this year he took his oldest two children to Oz to spend quality time with their grandparents.