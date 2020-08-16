Peter Andre reveals son Junior’s bedroom transformation with his own sofa, two TVs and custom wardrobes

PETER Andre has given fans a tour of his son Junior’s new bedroom after he transformed the space.

The lucky 15-year-old has the spacious attic room at his dad’s mansion in Surrey.

And now the Mysterious Girl hitmaker has kitted out the space with everything the teenager needs to feel right at home.

The room has been transformed into a suite with a huge brown sofa and a big TV on the wall so Junior can chill in his own private space.

There is also a desk set up so he can get on with homework in the privacy of his own room and another TV set up for gaming.

Peter has also splashed out on a custom wardrobe for his oldest son so he can display his collection of trainers.

Junior is staying with his dad this weekend as his mum Katie Price has just left hospital after a gruelling six hour operation on her broken feet.

She broke down in tears today as she headed home in ‘agony’ and will need constant care from her boyfriend Carl Woods over the next few weeks.

The former glamour model will have to remain on her back with both legs elevated in order to recover from the surgery.

Taking to Instagram today, she told fans: “Home now but in absolute agony.”

She added: “Most painful thing I’ve ever done.”

Junior was with his mum when she broke both her feet while on holiday in Turkey.