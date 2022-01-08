Peter Artemiev, Julia Fox’s ex, is who?

Peter Artemiev, Julia Fox’s ex-boyfriend, who is he?

Julia Fox, an actress and model, appears to have moved on from her ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev.

Fox announced her new relationship with Kanye West in a photoshoot released on January 7, shortly after her split from Artemiev.

Peter Artemiev is a Brooklyn-based private pilot.

In November 2018, he married Julia Fox, a model and actress, but the couple divorced two years later.

With the exception of recent headlines about his split from Fox, not much is known about Artemiev’s personal life.

Fox accused her ex-boyfriend of being absent during the Christmas season.

“Have you seen this deadbeat dad?” she asked in an Instagram story post that included a photo of Artemiev wearing devil horns.

Her claims have been refuted by Artemiev, who has labeled them “completely false statements.”

Julia Fox and Peter Artemiev allegedly split up in 2020 after she removed photos of them from her Instagram account.

In May 2020, Fox told GQ, “We’re friendly, but we’re not together.”

“I still consider him a friend.”

I’m sure he’d prefer it to be more, but that’s not going to happen.”

Fox has moved on from Artemiev and is now dating Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

Only a week after they began dating, they released a photoshoot announcing their blossoming relationship.

Despite Fox’s criticisms of Artemiev, she told PageSix that she is looking forward to her future with West.

She stated, “I have no idea where things are going.”

“However, if this is any indication of the future, I’m really enjoying it.”

Fox shared photos of her pregnancy with Artemiev shortly before giving birth to their son.

Valentino, their son, was born on January 17, 2021, and Fox now claims that Artemiev “intentionally” made her pregnant, but she is grateful to have her son in her life.

“He (Artemiev) 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing,” Fox said in a recent Instagram story.

It makes me happy.

I wouldn’t change anything.”

Fox, on the other hand, has accused Artemiev of abandoning her and their child in recent weeks.

“Have you seen this deadbeat dad?” Fox asked on her Instagram story on December 21 after posting a photo of Artemiev.

“I just don’t want my son to be f***ed up because he thinks his father was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him,” she continued.

”

This man abandoned me with a 5-month-old child, a dog, a house, and ALL THE BILLS!!!”

“I was saddened to learn…,” Artemiev said in a statement to PageSix, denying the accusations.

