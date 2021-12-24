Peter Dinklage, star of ‘Cyrano,’ wasn’t interested until one major change.

Peter Dinklage, star of ‘Cyrano,’ Wasn’t Interested Until This One Huge Change

Most people don’t think of Peter Dinklage as a leading man on the big screen.

After all, the majority of his film roles have been in supporting roles in films like Elf, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Dinklage, on the other hand, has done a fantastic job in films like The Station Agent.

And he’s getting a lot of praise for his lead role in Cyrano.

Despite this, he was initially unsure if he wanted to play the part.

Cyrano is a film adaptation of a stage musical written by Dinklage’s wife, writer Erica Schmidt, and directed by Joe Wright (Atonement).

However, that production is based on Edmond Rostand’s classic 1897 play Cyrano de Bergerac.

The story follows an insecure man who uses the help of another man to woo a woman.

The 1987 Steve Martin comedy Roxanne and the 2018 Netflix film Sierra Burgess Is a Loser were both based on the original play.

The reason for Cyrano’s insecurity is occasionally changed to fit a modern setting or a different storytelling style.

And it was this aspect of Cyrano that made Dinklage hesitant at first.

Cyrano is insecure because of his comically oversized nose, just as he was in the original play.

Dinklage, on the other hand, did not want to star in the new film with a prosthetic nose.

According to Variety’s Stagecraft podcast, he wasn’t even sold on starring in the stage production until he worked out that detail.

“It didn’t strike a chord with me.”

It was highly theatrical, and it revolved around a man and his nose.

And, of course, the nose was a prosthetic, and [the role]was played by a handsome actor… I used to think, ‘What’s the big deal? It’s just a handsome actor in a prosthetic.’

After each performance, he gets to take it off.'”

This facet of the character was removed in Schmidt’s adaptation.

Dinklage’s height can be used to explain his insecurity in wooing Roxanne, who is played by Haley Bennett in the film.

According to Dinklage, Cyrano now has the same heart and vulnerability as his predecessor because he “doesn’t know what to do in the face of love.”

