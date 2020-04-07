Peter Weber Addresses Kelley Flanagan Romance For the First Time

Peter Weber is setting the record straight.

The Bachelor star has recently fueled romance rumors with his former contestant, Kelley Flanagan.

Of course, it doesn’t help that the two have appeared in TikTok videos together and have been spotted hanging out in Chicago.

Even Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars, including Dustin Kendrick, Clay Harbor, Chris Randone and others, are cheering the duo on.

Since sparking romance rumors, neither Kelley or the 28-year-old pilot have addressed their relationship status.

Until now.

Speaking on Nick Viall‘s podcast—The Viall Files—Peter opened up about everything from spending time with Kelley to how things really went down with Hannah Brown to what he wished he did differently during The Bachelor finale.

With that said, to find out what the 28-year-old pilot had to say about Kelley, Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, Brown, his mom and sooo much more, check out his transcript below.

On Reconnecting With Kelley:

“There’s a lot of stuff that people don’t know. My relationship with Kelley has been… serendipitous. You go all the way back to the very beginning—us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us. Over the Super Bowl, I was in Miami and I had the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl with my brother, and I ran into her on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl.”

“Within our relationship on the show, it didn’t really play out in the best way for us. It just wasn’t gonna work on the show. Fast-forward [to] now, a couple weeks ago, I’m out with Dylan [Barbour] and Devin [Harris] and I was texting Kristian [Haggerty], asking her if she wanted to come out with us. She’s comes out with us, she’s with Kelley. Me not knowing this. They show up, I see Kelley again… jaw drops. We chat, we end up hanging out and that’s when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch.”

On Being Quarantined With Kelley:

“She’s always been supportive of me. Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff… and it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin as well.”

On His Relationship With Kelley:

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

On How Things Ended With Hannah Ann Sluss:

“AFR, obviously, that was quite the ordeal. That was really tough for me… Knowing that I was about to see Hannah Ann again for the first time, and not really knowing what was gonna happen with Madison. That’s tough. Watching that breakup with Hannah Ann was brutal for me. I just felt so bad about the situation. I felt I let down so many people, Hannah Ann being number one, and myself. It’s a weird thing to breakup with someone and have it be so public. I was 100 percent in the wrong with Hannah Ann and with that relationship.”

“Going back to Australia and the engagement, I was so confused… and that last week was such an emotional rollercoaster for me, I probably shouldn’t have got down on one knee. I felt like I was in love with Hannah Ann and she was such a beautiful, amazing soul… I thought that was the best thing for me to do in that moment. It’s tough to go from that whole show, and then not see the person you’re engaged to, except for maybe three times in a matter of a couple of months. The foundation for that relationship, obviously, isn’t strong yet.”

On His Very Real But Very Short Romance With Madison Prewett:

“Right now, from the horse’s mouth, none of that was fake. None of that was staged, put on by the show, making it seem like I was into Madi. After, when she’d come to surprise me, I got her number and we started talking. I didn’t physically see her until [we were] on stage. But we were able to talk and have some honest, good conversations. Yeah, conversations we should’ve had when we were dating on the show. Looking back on it, I feel like we should’ve tried to see each other before we showed up on stage together.”

“That was tough, we left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press. We just couldn’t do it, we just weren’t in the right headspace. She went to her hotel to talk to her family for a bit, then she came over to my hotel … that was mainly just [us] trying to be there for each other. The second day [two days following AFR] was when we pretty much spent the entire day together, that was… okay, let’s figure this out. I remember going to her hotel… it was super sad. For probably six hours, we stayed on her bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged each other… it was rough.”

On His Mom, Barbara Weber:

“AFR, that was tough. Listen, my family in general, they’re my rock. I’ll defend them ’til the day I die. I love them more than anything. They truly just want the best for me. In regards to what occurred on stage, you know,… could [my mom’s] delivery been different? 100 percent. But where that was coming from was a place of pure love. That’s who my mom is. I respect the hell out of my mom. To be able to speak her mind and not feel the pressure to cave in to a certain narrative on live-television, in front of millions of people… that takes a strong person. That’s the love of a mother.”

On Reaching Out to Hannah Brown:

“We get the episodes earlier to watch before the season premiere. Hannah Brown had been given the episode as well. One day I saw that she DM’d me on Instagram (I didn’t have her number at that point). She was being really honest and open, and wondering if I had seen the episodes yet. She was kinda struggling with it, it was tough to watch.”

“I saw this message and [Hannah Ann and I] were on a ‘Happy Couple’ weekend, and we were watching the episodes together, and I told her that Hannah Brown had reached out, that it could be good for both of us to get some closure. To be completely honest, the way that whole conversation ended [with Hannah Brown on The Bachelor] wasn’t very definite. I was so confused in that moment… Those were real feelings being brought up. So Hannah Brown reached out to see how I was doing. I had asked Hannah Ann if it would be okay if I could communicate with Hannah Brown. She told me that it was fine as long as I didn’t see her in-person… she was, obviously, a little hesitant… and that’s why I wanted to be transparent about her with everything. Ultimately, she gave me the okay and Hannah Brown and I discussed things.”

On His Status With Hannah Brown:

“[We’re] very supportive of each other. She’d, honestly, constantly check in on me. ‘Cause the weeks that ensued were pretty tough. She had just been in that position. I have all the respect in the world for Hannah Brown. She’s been amazing and there for me pretty much at all times. There’s a really good mutual respect.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

To listen to the full interview, click here.