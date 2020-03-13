Peter Weber’s Brother Throws Shade at Madison Prewett After Bachelor Finale Backlash

The Weber family has spoken.

During this week’s two-part finale of The Bachelor, star Peter Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, to the delight of his family. However, fans later watched as the couple ended their engagement after Peter expressed that he could not give Hannah Ann his whole heart. The pilot then went on to reunite with runner-up Madison Prewett, which didn’t sit well with his family.

During Tuesday’s After the Final Rose, Peter’s mom Barb Weber, did not hold back as she shared her feelings about Madison.

“You know, the show last night, it didn’t show everything. And I’ve gotten a lot of love, let me say, on my DMs. But I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one who embraced me with love,” Barb said. “She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me. And I just loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and it started out rocky…rocky road.”

Barb went on to claim that Madison made Peter’s family wait for “three hours,” while she debated meeting them.

“We had just come across the country—excuse me, across the world—and we were exhausted, we were just getting used to the time there, and we had to wait three hours, and when she did come in, the whole family…we didn’t get an apology from her,” she explained.

Barb later shared, “Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed. That’s it. All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

Now, Peter’s brother, Jack Weber, is speaking out about Madison in the comments of his Instagram. In response to the backlash Jack has been receiving on Instagram, one social media user wrote, “This is reality TV. They portray everyone and everything how they want for views and drama. Everyone needs to hop off and get a grip. If you think this is exactly how it went down then you need a reality check.”

Jack replied to the comment, writing, “Dude facts. Half these people don’t even have the slightest clue as to how far Madi is from what the TV shows.”

In response to a negative comment, Jack wrote, “Did you ever once think that there is a reason why only the family who has actually met this girl in person and knows what goes on behind the cameras has a different opinion? You need to learn how reality TV works.”