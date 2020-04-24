Peter Weber’s Dad Reveals His Interesting Nickname for Kelley Flanagan

It seems like Peter Weber‘s family has given Kelley Flanagan their stamp of approval..

Earlier this week, The Bachelor lead took to Instagram to wish his dad, Peter Weber Sr., a happy birthday. “Happy Birthday, Capitan!” the TV star wrote alongside a video of him, Kelley and fellow Bachelor alum Dustin Kendrick dancing. “We wish we could be there with you today celebrating, but we’re there in spirit! We love you!”

And it looks like Kelley is already in the family’s good graces. After sending her well wishes in the comments, Peter Sr. replied with a red heart emoji, revealing his nickname for her: “Thanks so much for the wishes, Chop Chip. Miss you guys.” The moniker comes as no surprise as the Webers are well known for their pet names, even calling their son “Bud” throughout his time on the ABC love hunt.

Since the dramatic finale, Peter and Kelley have been social distancing together in Chicago. But their relationship status is still up in the air (no pilot pun intended).

When asked about their relationship on Nick Viall‘s The Viall Files podcast, the pilot said, “Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely.”

He did say, however, that he could see himself dating her in the future and if that were to happen he would be “extremely lucky and very happy.”

As for now, he said, “I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

After all, his recent relationships had rocky endings. On the show, he gave his final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss only to breakup with her before the finale aired, choosing his runner-up Madison Prewett. Of course, their romance lasted just days—something even Kelley finds humorous.

As Kelley told a fan in a recent video, “I heard you’re an attorney as well, and it looks like great minds think alike. And, to be honest, I think both you and I should sue [Peter] for not choosing me at the end.”