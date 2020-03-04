Peter Weber’s Ex-Girlfriend Stands By Victoria Fuller Accusations After Bachelor’s Women Tell All

Victoria Fuller may have denied those “homewrecker” accusations, but Peter Weber‘s ex is doubling down on her claims.

On The Bachelor: Women Tell All, Victoria stated Merissa Pence came forward with these accusations because she “just didn’t like” her. After all, the two women used to be friends, but are clearly now foes.

“I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show,” the Virginia Beach native supposed. She added there’s “absolutely” no truth to the “very serious” rumors.

However, Merissa now says she didn’t have any ulterior motives when she approached Peter and informed him that multiple relationships were allegedly ruined because of Victoria’s actions. “Unfortunately, it is true,” Pence responds to fans on her Instagram. “Some people cannot face the truth, she knows what she’s done. It takes a strong person to admit those flaws.”

As for the evidence, Merissa states she has “receipts” from “multiple” people involved. She adds, “Many of those who’s life she’s ruined.”

Pence also reveals she acted on the behalf of those wronged by Victoria because “they have been through hell and back and simply do not want to relive a dark time in their lives just for a reality TV show.”

“This is simply why I did what I did. To speak for those who’s lives and relationship have been ruined,” she continues. “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but the truth [will]always be the truth and there’s no way around that.”

At the end of the day, however, Peter didn’t give the final rose to Victoria. Instead, it’s down to Madison Prewitt and Hannah Ann.

Nonetheless, Victoria shares she left the experience learning a lot about herself. “Thank you for teaching me about myself, even when I didn’t want to know. Or when it was unpleasant. But most of all teaching me that I’m worth it. Thank you for always pushing me to get to the root cause & never judging me along the way. You showed me what kindness truly is. What patience means in a relationship. You showed me the definition of a good thing,” she wrote on Instagram. “And you showed me that I can be loved unapologetically with all my flaws. For that I am forever grateful for you. I’m excited to see where life takes you & I have all the respect in the world for you.”