Peter Weber’s Mom Barbra Praises Bachelor Star Kelley Flanagan as Her “Fave”

Barbra Weber isn’t holding back.

On Wednesday, Peter Weber‘s scene-stealing mom expressed her feelings towards The Bachelor star’s romantic life once again via Instagram, where she declared Kelley Flanagan as her “fave” after voicing her disapproval of runner-up Madison Prewett.

As the hit ABC show’s explosive season finale unfolded, Kelley took to social media to wish Peter, Madison and Hannah Ann Sluss luck. “What a whirlwind of a season and finale! Good luck to everyone involved,” she captioned her post, where she can be seen sitting in the audience of the Women Tell All live special. Upset that she wasn’t in the final two, Barb commented: “The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the World!!!You were and will always be my Fav rav.”

Barb also left Kelley a comment on another post she shared from the event, writing, “We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day.”

Peter’s mom’s comments comes days after she pleaded with her son to choose Hannah Ann over Madison in part one of the two-night finale. “She’s not there for you,” Barb said of Madison. “She’s not there for you, bud.” Trying her best to comfort the pilot, she added, “God has answered my prayers and put the right person in your path.”

For Barb, the “right person” was Hannah Ann, who she referred to as an “angel on earth.” Seeing that Peter wasn’t convinced, Barb became overcome with emotion and launched into her now-viral speech: “Hannah Ann loves you with all of her heart. Don’t let her go. Don’t let her go. Bring her home. Bring her home to us.”

During the Women’s Tell All, Barb defended her stance against Madison and made some more heated comments. “You know, the show last night, it didn’t show everything. And I’ve gotten a lot of love, let me say, on my DMs. But I will say, when I went for Hannah Ann, it was because she was the one who embraced me with love,” she explained. “She was so organic, she was just so loving towards me. And I just loved her. The next day, we met Madison, and it started out rocky… rocky road.”

Barb later added, “When I said that I wanted Hannah Ann so badly, because I knew we just clicked right away. Unfortunately, we did not have that connection with Madison.”

