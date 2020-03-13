Peter Weber’s Mom Sends a Message After His Split From Madison Prewett

It’s over for Peter Weber and Madison Prewett.

The Bachelor couple, who recently reunited on the show’s season finale, announced their decision to go their separate ways just days after a rocky encounter with the pilot’s family. During this week’s two-part finale of the dating series, viewers watched as Peter ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss and later reconnected with runner-up Madison, which did not make his family happy.

Peter’s mom, Barb, even called out Madison during Tuesday night’s After the Final Rose taping, accusing Madison of making the family wait for hours during filming of the show, without offering an apology. Taking things a step further, Barb said that “everyone” knows that they’re not going to work.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed. That’s it,” Barb told host Chris Harrison. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. So we’ve been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes.”

That’s when Peter fired back, “I am telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough.”

But, as it seems, that wasn’t enough. Peter and Madison took to social media late Thursday to announce their split.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us,” Peter told his fans on Instagram. “The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Peter also sent a message to Hannah Ann, stating, “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best.”

Madison also shared the split news on her Instagram, writing, “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him,” Madison continued. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

Amid the breakup news, Peter’s mom took to Instagram to post a video with her friends. In the video, Barb and her two pals can be heard singing John Denver‘s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”

She captioned the post, “Love you guys.”

In the comments of the post, many social media users believe Barb is throwing some shade at Alabama native Madison.

“Guess you’re pretty happy about now!” one Instagram comment reads.

“how could u do this,” another commenter asked, while another social media user told Peter’s mom, “Barb sorry but you need to stop.”

But, while Barb might be receiving some hate, she’s also getting a lot of love and support from #TeamBarb.

“I’m sorry about all the hate you’re getting,” one commenter wrote. “No matter what happened the other night, no one deserves any hate.”