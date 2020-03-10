Peter Weber’s Unspoilable Bachelor Ending: Everything We Know

Finally, after two months of speculation, we’re about to find out exactly what Peter Weber meant when he said the end of his season of The Bachelor could not be spoiled.

We got a hint of it during last week’s broadcast of Women Tell All, when Chris Harrison said that “there is not a single person who knows how Peter’s journey will end, not even Peter.”

That sounds to us like confirmation of one of the theories we’ve had since the beginning: this week’s live After the Final Rose will be more than just a reunion. Maybe we’re about to watch Peter make a decision on live TV, or reveal that he’s changed his mind on live TV. Maybe he’ll dump one girl and propose to another, like Jason Mesnick did in season 13.

We won’t know for sure until tonight or tomorrow, but for now, we do have quite a lot of evidence to mull over.

In last week’s episode, we saw Peter say goodbye to Victoria Fuller, leaving only Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss in the running for his heart. There have been almost no issues between Peter and Hannah Ann, other than one panicked moment when he wondered about her young age of 23.

Madison, also 23, is a different story entirely. Peter is clearly obsessed with her, but it took her up until the fantasy suite week to a) feel like she was falling in love and b) tell Peter that not only was she waiting to have sex until marriage, but she wouldn’t feel comfortable if he had sex with Hannah Ann or Victoria F.

It was a lot of information for Peter to absorb just ahead of fantasy suite week, and then at the end of the week, when he ended up admitting he was intimate with the other women, Madison was furious. She walked out of dinner, and walked away from Peter a second time when he went to talk to her.

And yet, she got the rose over Victoria F., who was then sent home.

Peter clearly really likes Madi, possibly more than Hannah Ann, but does Madison even want to be with Peter anymore? That’s likely the big question of these final two episodes.

Whether or not those spoilers are out there at this point, we’re just hours away from beginning to find out what the heck is going on here. HEre’s what we know so far:

The Bachelor airs tonight at 8 p.m. and tomorrow at 8 p.m. on ABC.