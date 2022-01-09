Peyton List Broke Mary Mouser’s Thumb in One Fight Scene in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’: How Peyton List Broke Mary Mouser’s Thumb in a Single Fight Scene

Almost every episode of Cobra Kai Season 4 featured a fight scene.

Even though they didn’t start training until the second season, the cast has now completed several seasons of Karate training.

Accidents do happen, even in fight scenes that are safe and choreographed.

Mary Mouser, who plays Samantha LaRusso, recently revealed how Peyton List, who plays Tory, broke her thumb by accident.

In a Vanity Fair video about the Cobra Kai prom afterparty fight scene, Mouser, List, Tanner Buchanan, and Xolo Mariduea all appeared.

Mouser described her collision with List in the video.

Netflix has released Season 4 of Cobra Kai.

The after-prom party is hosted by Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser).

The teenagers congregate in the backyard by the pool.

Tory and Samantha’s relationship is still tense as they prepare for the All-Valley Karate Tournament.

Samantha was at prom with Miguel (Mariduea), and Tory was there with Robby (Buchanan), and the two dates eventually join the brawl.

“We were supposed to do those first three kicks that Peyton and I do and then just duck out of frame as if we were doing the takedown but not actually do the takedown,” Mouser said.

“I fell and stupidly put my hands out like this to catch my fall, so my hands were spread.”

In Season 4 of Cobra Kai, Tory and Samantha have a lot of fights.

This fight, on the other hand, takes place while both Samantha and Tory are still dressed up for prom.

Mouser discusses the additional challenges the wardrobe posed for the fight choreography in the video.

As a result, she was sympathetic when List fell while Mouser’s hands were outstretched.

“Peyton fell on my hand by accident because she was wearing those heels,” Mouser explained.

“I was like, ‘I broke my thumb.'”

‘That’s it, my thumb is broken,’ I said, ‘and I’m not going to say anything about it.’

‘I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing,’ she says.

Mouser was a trooper, and he was determined to complete the fight scene filming.

One of the stuntmen, however, recognized the popping sound and insisted on providing first aid.

