Peyton List’s karate was ‘pretty trash’ at first, according to ‘Cobra Kai’ cast member Xolo Mariduea.

Xolo Mariduea, a member of the ‘Cobra Kai’ cast, says Peyton List’s karate was ‘pretty trash’ at first.

For their roles, the Cobra Kaicast members all train in martial arts.

As they gain new abilities, each season relies more and more on their skills.

Many of the Cobra Kai cast members have now completed five seasons of training, or at least four if they began in season two.

Peyton List, who plays Tory, could win the award for Most Improved.

At least, that’s Xolo Mariduea’s opinion.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai’s previous seasons.]

After the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 4, Episode 1 on December 1, Mariduea and List participated in an online Q&A.

When asked about the Karate skills of the Cobra Kai cast, Mariduea credited List with making significant progress.

Tory, a new Cobra Kai student, made his debut in Season 2.

Tory’s flirtatious sparring with Miguel (Mariduea) resulted in a romance, but when Miguel rekindled his relationship with Samantha (Mary Mouser), she went on the attack.

“I’ll say there’s honorable mention,” Mariduea said during the Q&A. “Peyton came in our second season knowing nothing about Karate and picked it up like nobody’s business.”

I had my first fight with her, and she was a complete jerk, but she recovered.

She unquestionably delivered.”

Mariduea’s compliment surprised List.

She said, “I wasn’t expecting that.”

“I appreciate it.”

List, for one, admired some of her Cobra Kai co-stars who had been practicing since the first season.

“I believe Jacob [Bertrand] and Tanner [Buchanan] are the two that come to mind,” List said.

“I’ve been waiting for a chance to see them fight in person.”

“I would say Jacob,” she says if she had to choose one.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai put even more pressure on List.

“Wait for season 4,” List advised.

“I believe the action gets a lot bigger in season 4, and we had to train a lot harder.”

List will be complete by the end of Season 2 of Cobra Kai.

