Phew! Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey and More Original Cast Join Reno 911! Revival

Rest easy, the entire Reno 911! squad is back on the case.

E! News has learned Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong have joined the revival of the Comedy Central series set to air on Quibi.

The additional casting comes after the revival was announced in December 2019. Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, the series creators, were previously announced as writing and starring in the new season on the mobile streaming platform.

Nash is currently at work on the final season of Claws, Yarbrough is on Carol’s Second Act, Lo Truglio is a series regular on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and McLendon-Covey stars on The Goldbergs.

In a release, Quibi noted Nash, McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough and Alazraqui will have starring roles while Roberts, Lo Truglio and Birdsong will be featured on the series.

“Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate,” Lennon said in a statement when the revival was announced. “Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

Quibi is a new streaming platform with short-form content designed for on-the-go mobile viewing.

The original Reno 911! ran for six seasons on Comedy Central and hit the big screen. The series follows the hapless men and women of the Reno, Nevada sheriff’s department in a Cops-like fashion. Comedy Central is producing the new version.

“We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most gifted multi-hyphenates in comedy, to bring more of their iconic series Reno 911! to the world,” Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Comedy Central’s co-heads of original content said in a joint statement. “Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are thrilled to help answer that kind of 911 call.”

Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Michael Shamberg and Stacey Sher are all executive producers on the show as well. McLendon-Covey will have a producer credit.

“I couldn’t say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and I for one will sleep soundly knowing Reno 911! is back on the beat keeping our streets safe once again,” Quibi’s Doug Herzog said in a statement in December 2019.