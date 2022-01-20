Phil Keoghan, host of “The Amazing Race,” on the Return of the Show After COVID Shutdown (Exclusive)

Phil Keoghan, host of ‘The Amazing Race,’ on the Show’s Return After COVID Shutdown (Exclusive)

The return of The Amazing Race to television, according to Phil Keoghan, is one of the best things that has happened to his career.

And, after a pandemic-related global shutdown that halted production for 19 months, it’s understandable that he and the rest of the crew were overcome with emotion when the show returned.

The longtime Amazing Race host spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima about why some of the teams didn’t return, what changes were made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and why the show is more relevant now than ever.

“Coming back and seeing everybody smiling is one of the best things in my career,” Keoghan said.

But things weren’t always so rosy.

In February 2020, Keoghan broke the sad news that production would be halted due to the virus’s unknown origins.

In Glasgow, Scotland, the crew had just completed the third leg of Season 33.

Season 33’s third episode ended on a cliffhanger last week.

Seven of the original nine teams are back in the race in the fourth episode, which airs on CBS Wednesday night.

It was both fitting and emotional that Keoghan was there to greet them when they returned to filming last fall.

He described his feelings as “extremely emotional.”

“The stopdown was emotional, but not in a good way.”

It was difficult to look people in the eyes and tell them that their dream was coming to an end, and we didn’t know if it would.

Coming back, it felt great to be able to reassure everyone that we have a solid plan in place.”

Although there are 11 teams in total, only seven of the original seven have returned.

They were well aware of the risk of not having everyone back because, as Keoghan put it, this was “the longest pit stop in history.”

“We knew the longer the pit stop, the harder it would be to get everyone back,” said Keoghan, who has hosted The Amazing Race since 2001.

“Things shift and shift and shift and shift and shift and shift and shift and shift

People change occupations.

They relocate to various cities.

Relationships evolve over time, just as the world does.

“It depends on the situation.”

In terms of what changes the show is making.

