Phil Spector had how many children?

Phil Spector fathered how many children?

PHIL Spector died at the age of 81 on January 16, 2021, four weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

The music producer married three times during his career and had five children from two of them.

Phil Spector had five children with two different women when he was 81 years old.

With his ex-wife Veronica Bennett (Ronnie Spector), Spector had three adopted children: Donté Phillip, Louis Phillip, and Gary Phillip (born May 12, 1966).

Donte, who was born on March 23, 1969, told the Daily Mail that his father was abusive to him and his brothers, and that their relationship was “a thin line between love and hate.”

Spector allegedly “locked him and his brothers in their bedrooms ‘with locks on the door.'”

Donte also claimed he ran away from home at the age of ten after years of abuse.

Spector began dating Janis Zavala in the 1980s.

Janis gave birth to Nicole Audrey and Phillip Spector Jr. on October 18, 1982.

Leukemia took Phillip Jr’s life in 1991.

Nicole’s Twitter bio describes her as a writer, editor, book coach, and founder of (hashtag)Bookishdresses.

Nicole has appeared in The New Yorker, NBC News, The Atlantic, Vogue, Reductress, and Publisher’s Weekly, among other publications.

It’s unclear what Donte, Louis, and Gary are up to.

Annette Merar, a lead vocalist for the Spectors Three, was Spector’s first wife.

Spector formed and produced the band in the 1960s.

Veronica Bennett, later known as Ronnie Spector, was a woman he allegedly had an affair with during his marriage.

Bennett was the lead singer of The Ronettes, another Spector-produced and directed group.

Spector married Bennett in 1968 after divorcing Merar in 1966.

Spector allegedly controlled Bennett’s every move and subjected her to emotional distress while married, according to Bennett’s memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, And Madness.

In 1972, she escaped their home barefoot and with the help of her mother.

Bennett reportedly forfeited all future record earnings after Spector threatened her with a “hitman” during their divorce in 1974.

Bennett said in an Instagram tribute, “It’s a sad day for music and a sad day for me.”

“I knew I was working with the best when I was watching Phil Spector create in the studio.

“He was in total command and had everyone under his command.”

“There was so much to like about those days.”

She described falling in love with the producer as a “fairy tale,” adding that the music they made together was…

