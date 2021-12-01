Philemon Chambers Discusses Representation in Netflix’s First LGBTQ(plus) Holiday Rom-Com (Exclusive) ‘Single All the Way’: Philemon Chambers Discusses Representation in Netflix’s First LGBTQ(plus) Holiday Rom-Com (Exclusive)

The holiday season is in full swing, and holiday crazies don’t have to look far to find new programming to get in the mood.

Netflix is delivering new content to help subscribers decorate their homes for the holidays, and it’s doing so in a big way.

Netflix is releasing their first LGBTQ(plus)-led romantic comedy this holiday season, and it’s a Christmas movie!

Single All the Way stars Philemon Chambers and is billed as Netflix’s first gay rom-com.

The story follows Peter (Michael Urie), an LA executive who must return to his hometown of New Hampshire for the holidays.

After his own relationship turns out to be a bust, he persuades his best friend Nick (Chambers) to join him for the holidays and pretend that they’re in a relationship.

When Peter’s mother (Kathy Najimy) sets him up on a blind date with her trainer James (Luke Macfarlane), chaos ensues as Nick and Peter realize their platonic friendship may be more than platonic.

Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Bostwick, and Jennifer Robertson also appear in the film.

Chambers spoke with PopCulture.com about the groundbreaking film, LGBTQ(plus) representation in the film, avoiding stereotypes, and why Single All the Way, out December, is so important.

2, is destined to become a Christmas classic.

To read the rest of our Q&A with Chambers, scroll down.

(A video version is also available at the top of this article.)

Single All the Way was a hit with us at PopCulture.

It was extremely amusing.

It was unique, but it also had all of the elements of a fantastic Christmas film, but it was better in my opinion.

So you’re definitely setting the bar high.

We all know this is Netflix’s first LGBTQ(plus)-led film, and it’s a holiday one at that.

So, do you feel the pressure, and did you feel pressure going into it to make sure you did your part to make it an amazing film?

Philemon Chambers: To be honest, I didn’t feel the pressure you just applied to me [laughs].

I felt a sense of responsibility for the character, the story, and my cast.

Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Robertson, Kathy Najimy, and Barry Bostwick. Michael Urie, Jennifer Coolidge, Jennifer Robertson, Kathy Najimy.

Everyone was so friendly and helpful, and they were always available if I needed them.

We all became like one big family, and if I needed anything, [they’d be there].

This was my…

