Philippe de Montebello: «In culture there are no borders. They are the result of politics and wars »

Philippe de Montebello is 84 years old and can not be said to move with great agility – he apologizes for it – although he does not stop for a minute and is kind to the suggestions of the photographer who portrays him. One thing is the body and another, the mind: its lucidity does not understand years or languages. In addition to French and English, it is handled perfectly in Spanish, German and Russian. His name and surname, so loud, reveal that cosmopolitanism – he was born in Paris in 1936 in an aristocratic family – and his career has developed in half the world. He was director of the Metropolitan of New York for thirty years and is currently a member of the Council of the Orsay Museum in Paris, honorary member of the Board of Trustees of the Prado Museum, member of the Academy of Fine Arts of France, professor of History and Culture of the Museums at the University of New York and – what brings us closer to our history – president of the Board of Trustees of the Hispanic Society Museum and Library of New York. Once again he has crossed the puddle to collect an award related to this institution. A few years ago, in 2017, he received the Princess of Asturias of International Cooperation and this week he has received the Ibero-American Patronage Award from the

Callia Foundation with Esther Koplowitz.

As you may have deduced, this talk takes place in Spanish and only, from time to time, Montebello seeks the reaffirmation in English of some concept that he wants to clarify. In the face of these doubts of the language, a personal assistant who accompanies him on this trip enters the room and, before the interview, while we wait for him to arrive, he tells me that he studies Medieval History there in the United States. I confess my surprise at this academic election with the times that are running, and I reconfirm that the Hispanic Society is a luxury of place, of institution, in which to test the History of Spain and its legacy. About this and the current state of culture, and museums and even the coronavirus … you can talk about everything with Philippe de Montebello.

First, I wanted to congratulate you on this new recognition you receive in Spain and ask what encouraged you at the time to take charge of the Hispanic Society.

First, it is a great honor. I knew the Hispanic Society well because for our exhibitions at the Metroplitan we needed loans from its fantastic collection with works by Zurbarán, Velázquez and Goya … Three or four years ago, a member of the board asked me to enter it, and I told myself : why not? Shortly after, the president of the Hispanic died and asked me to take up his position. I am a professor, I have a television program every week in New York, patron of several museums …

How do you combine all these tasks? What is your magic formula?

I go crazy. There are not enough hours in the day for everything. For me, the Hispanic Society is an important challenge. One thing I have done is change the name, because it looked like a private club. We have added the words “museum” and “library.” Now called Hispanic Society Museum and Library.

What is special about the Hispanic Society? What does it contribute to the varied museum offer in New York?

It is the only museum in the world that exists totally and exclusively dedicated to Hispanic art and its heritage in all parts where Spanish is spoken. That is, not only Latin America, also the Philippines, Brazil, Portugal … There is no other museum that knows that it is dedicated solely to the heritage of Spanish art in all its forms, in all genres. However, the general public does not know Hispanic well.

So, the great challenge of the institution is to modernize and approach the public?

Absolutely. Here is the history of the institution, which was founded in 1904 by Archer Huntington. For almost a century, it was an institution almost closed to the public, an attitude that has changed a lot. I don’t know why it was like that. Now we need to be up to date and get involved in the whole community. And to enter the world today, you also have to create a large temporary exhibition hall. In the temporary exhibition hall it will be important to raise conversations, but serious, between contemporary art and our collections.

He talks about contemporary art, but you are not a fan of it and accuses him, precisely, that he receives more media attention and museums …

Undoubtedly, today contemporary art seems to be easier to understand, but it seems to me the opposite: it is not understood if you don’t read the label that many works take to the side. In addition, mass tourism is something very different from the art lover. Museums must do things to be able to welcome everyone, all those people, and they are changing the paths, the stories to take into account different points of view. But you cannot change a work of art of the Golden Age; It exists in the Golden Age, and it cannot be made contemporary.

How do you understand a collection of the legacy of Hispanic art in the United States at a time when there is a closure of borders, not only physical, but cultural?

-We see it as a source of pride for all those who value Hispanic culture, and not only those of Hispanic heritage. In the United States there are more than 50 million. But we have the obligation to be the place where art and culture, Spanish history, can be studied seriously. For example, the library is very rich in manuscript books that clarify many issues. We have the letters of Carlos V to his son, manuscripts from the medieval period … We are an encyclopedia.

Is it necessary to know the history of Spain both within our country and abroad?

Of course. We live in a big world. And identity issues are very important today. For us, identity does not represent a fragmentation of the world, but a true globalization where exchanges between cultures are recognized. In matters of culture there are no borders. The border is the result of politics, wars …

We talk about borders that open and close due to political issues and the current hysteria around the coronavirus comes to mind. Are we not reacting as if we lived in the Middle Ages?

The problem with the coronavirus is that we hope it ends soon, if not … as if it were the plague before. We live in an era in which it is seen that science does not yet have all the solutions. And, on the contrary, it should be stressed that culture survives all this and that it unites us at a very different level. If you calculate the population of the entire world, how many people are interested in culture? They’re very few. The goal for the future is to find ways to make a larger part of the population understand that culture helps us better understand ourselves as human beings.

What do you especially appreciate of that artistic legacy generated in Spain throughout history? What does it contribute, what is special about Spanish art?

Spanish art is recognized in all museums. In the tours, the Spanish art is seen in the rooms because it has a specific character. The differences between cultures are important, and we must underline them, because to understand the character of a thing is also to understand the character of the culture that built it. Spanish culture is … a peninsula that for many centuries has had a very different history from the rest of Europe, which was more open to the world and related to each other … The Pyrenees are a huge border between Europe and Spain. Spain, in the era of navigation, was among the first to go to other parts of the world in search of the Indies. Then the Spanish Empire was outside Europe, elsewhere. It is a very different story. Independent.

Let us return to the present and to that debate that is being lived on the rewriting of Art History to make visible all those women artists who had been invisible to date.

-In the Hispanic we have sculptures by Luisa Roldán, photos by Ruth Matilda Anderson and works by Huntington’s wife, Anna V. Hyatt who was an important sculptor. But I can’t invent women in the previous centuries. There are few, not because women do not have the capacity, as seen in El Prado with the exhibition by Sofonisba Anguissola and Lavinia Fontana, but for thousands of years women did not have the right to paint or make sculptures. And when they did, as the exhibition cited demonstrates, they generally made portraits because the representation of the human body was forbidden to them. They could not go to the workshop and, like men, have models. So, for that, there are very few. I can not invent them. From the end of the 18th century, especially in France, there are many neoclassical paintings that are the work of women.

Sure, but the present is something else.

In the late nineteenth and twentieth centuries, women are rehabilitated more, perhaps too much, because, as in almost all movements, the pendulum effect comes … If you see the Museum of Modern Art in New York, which has reopened one month, there are many works of women, people of color, gays … The difficult thing today is to know what are the criteria that we have to follow. Now all these works are shown. And within a generation, we will return to stability. Those that have real quality will last and those that will not return to the deposits again. Both works signed by men and women.

So, is it for or against quotas in art, in culture?

It is a philosophical problem for me … We are going to make an exhibition and the first question we ask is how many women, how many people of color are we going to select. I hope the day comes when you can judge differently. However, I understand that it is important to go through this moment to rehabilitate the artists who were despised in other times.

Montebello has come to Spain to receive an award that values, among other things, collecting and patronage. Therefore, it is forced to ask about it and how it manages it in an institution like the Hispanic Society, which needs this private capital to move forward and modernize. Here your answer:

«Patronage for us is essential and indispensable because we cannot build new rooms and do the work without money. I am not a patron, but I have created a patron. With fundraising, people are inspired to share their money with us for important causes, related to spirit and culture. Museums in Europe, in Spain, in France, in England, are from the State. So, the public, I want to say the people – the Spaniards – know that the State is going to pay for not closing the Prado Museum or other museums. The State will take care of that. It is his way of thinking. Little by little, when we see that the Government is cutting donations, another sense of the obligation to do something for itself is created in people’s minds. In the US, museums, except the National Gallery and the Smithsoninan, are all private, they exist only as creations of patronage. On the other hand, in many places there is also a municipal patronage. New York City helps museums pay the guards. But 95% comes from the capital that was created during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries and the donations of members of the board, of all, of the foundations, of the companies as well (a little more now of the company).

Currently the humanities are suffering cuts because this is the reality. The focus of attention that has been on everything that has to do with the scientific and the digital world has changed. The humanities and culture suffer a bit in terms of donations. Sensitivity is guided more by issues such as poverty, diseases, also very important. So, much of the money goes to that kind of research and the culture looks a bit like a luxury. And it is a real challenge for us to change this perspective ». By L. Revuelta.