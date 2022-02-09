Phoebe Dynevor, star of Bridgerton, reveals her beauty secrets.

Phoebe Dynevor, star of Bridgerton, reveals her beauty routine.

Phoebe Dynevor, Daphne Bridgerton’s real-life counterpart, shares her must-have skincare, makeup, and haircare products.

We included these Phoebe Dynevor-selected items because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices.

We may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links because E! has affiliate relationships.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and the prices are correct at the time of publication.

During the first season of Bridgerton, Daphne Bridgerton was the belle of the ball, giving off those It Girl vibes onscreen.

Bridgerton breakout cast member Phoebe Dynevor recently shared her favorite skincare, makeup, and hair products that she uses during a recent beauty tutorial for Vogue’s YouTube channel, and the same can be said for the actress who plays Daphne.

The skin of the Netflix star is always glowing, clear, and lovely.

Fortunately, she isn’t keeping her beauty secrets to herself.

Continue reading to see her beauty must-haves, application tips, and why she uses each item in her daily beauty routine.

Phoebe’s hair was clipped back with a claw clip at the start of her tutorial.

Three different clips are included in this set, which has over 3,500 5-Star reviews.

“I don’t wash my face in the morning unless I’m working out, in which case I’ll wash my face afterward.”

But most of the time, all I do is splash cold water on my face and pat it dry.

After that, I’d use the CEO Brightening Serum, which contains Vitamin C, which I’m obsessed with.”

“Absolutely love this serum it has transformed my skin in such a short time from using the mini sample size,” one Sephora customer shared.

My skin looks and feels great.

My skin has improved due to the glow and overall elasticity.

Finally, I’ve discovered what my skin has been missing, and it isn’t harmful to my skin.

I’m looking forward to getting my hands on a regular-sized bottle.”

“I used to have mostly dry skin as a kid, so I started layering Vaseline on top of it and slathering it all over.”

Then I learned how to properly care for my skin.

After the Vitamin C, I apply a small amount of eye cream.

Sunday Riley here once more.

Since my first visit to New York, I’ve been obsessed with this brand.

My apartment was directly across the street from Sephora, which is a very dangerous location for anyone.

Sephora is an incredible store…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine