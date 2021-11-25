Photo Album of John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Three Children:

Photos from John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album, which includes three children:

Kelly Preston and John Travolta have provided fans with glimpses into their family’s lives in the years leading up to the actress’ death in July 2020.

In 1992 and 2000, the couple welcomed their son Jett and daughter Ella into the world.

Preston credited her religion for helping her get through a difficult period when their eldest died while on a family vacation to the Bahamas when he was 16.

The Hawaii native told Health magazine in 2011: “To be honest, [it was]the Scientology Center.”

“I’m not sure I would have made it without it.”

The following year, the Jerry Maguire star opened up more about her “enormous loss,” telling Amanda de Cadenet: “Nobody should have to lose a child.”

It’s impossible to fathom.

But I’m here to tell you that you’ll be fine.

You can resurrect.

You can wish to live once more.”

“People were so beautiful — so, so extraordinary from all over the world,” Preston continued.

Every person grieves in their own unique way.

At times, I felt as if I were sinking.

It was like being in a sea of wet blankets.

Then I simply peeled them away, layer by layer, until I could say, ‘I want to live.’

I enjoy every moment of it.

“My life is lovely and incredible.”

Preston has been “so different” since the arrival of their second son, Benjamin, seven years after Jett’s death.

In 2012, she told Cadenet, “Now I don’t drink anymore.”

“I’m not a smoker any longer.”

I’m no longer a drug user.

All of those come with the qualifier ‘anymore.’ I used to do everything and a lot of things, but with drinking, I just realized I wasn’t always at my best.

I definitely drank too much at times, but when I didn’t, I felt incredible, and I woke up feeling incredible every day.”

Preston and his wife, who married in 1991, were “floored” when they learned of Preston’s pregnancy.

“I’d snuck out of bed, then returned and woke Johnny up in bed,” she exclaimed.

We both burst out laughing.

It had been fantastic.”

Travolta revealed in July 2020 that his wife had died “with a heavy heart” after a secret battle with breast cancer.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Three-Child Family Photo Album: Photos

