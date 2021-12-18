Photo of Adam Levine’s Face Tattoo is Removed

Adam Levine clears up a photo of him with a face tattoo.

Fans of Maroon 5 thought frontman Adam Levine had gotten a new tattoo a few weeks ago, but not everything is as it seems.

The former The Voice coach appeared to have a tattoo of a long-stemmed rose next to his left eye in a photo posted to Instagram by Levine’s wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo.

After a social media frenzy, Levine clarified that the tattoo was not real.

According to E! News, he said via an Instagram Story video, “This message is for my mother.”

“I don’t have any facial tattoos.”

Those who know me well know that I’m too vain, too f—in’ vain, to get a tattoo on my face.

I’ll tattoo the rest of it, but the face can’t change.”

Levine’s most recent tattoo, a large butterfly and spiderweb on the front of his neck, was completed in October.

Shortly after being spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time with bright blue hair, the Maroon 5 singer took to social media to show off a new tattoo he had done on the center of his neck.

He captioned the photo, “Wise man once said…when Instagram goes down…tattoo your throat…,” referring to the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger outage that lasted most of Tuesday.

“And his name was @nathan_kostechko,” he wrote, referring to his tattoo artist, Nathan Kostechko, who has done several of his larger pieces. Kostechko agreed in his own caption of the work that the star “really went for it on this one.”

Levine is no stranger to tattoos, having debuted a massive leg tattoo in August that took artist Bill Canales 13 hours to complete.

“Today was ouch but worth it,” The Voice alum wrote on social media at the time, explaining that while getting tattooed in some places was “a little bit ticklish,” the permanent art was well worth it.

Other large tattoos on Levine include a massive back piece with a mermaid and a “true love” tattoo dedicated to Prinsloo.

When he was 21, the musician got his first tattoo, a dove on his upper left bicep, shortly after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

