Photographer captures strangers who look so similar they could have been separated at birth

Tradition wisdom has it that everyone has a ‘twin’ somehwere in the world, and one photographer has proved it’s true with an incredible portrait series spanning 16 years.

François Brunelle, from Quebec, Canada, immortalises strangers who look so similar they could be siblings for his I’m Not A Look-Alike project.

In 2004 he met his first pair of look-alikes and photographed them together and has since pictured more than 250 incredibly similar pairings from all over the world.

The photographer started by photographing people he knew who looked similar, but as his project grew, more and more contacted him wanting to take part with their doppelgangers, or directing him to ‘twin strangers’ they know.

Here, Femail reveals a selection of François’ most recent portraits of people so alike it’s hard to believe they’re not related.