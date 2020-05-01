Photographer uses Zoom and FaceTime to capture images of people at home By Denis Bedoya on May 1, 2020 Published in Entertainment Denis Bedoya More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »Kylie Jenner Reveals Someone “Close to Home” Has Coronavirus in Wild KUWTK TeaserKourtney Kardashian Threatens to Cancel Christmas Over Her “Picky” Family’s Demands on KUWTKA Parks and Recreation Special Could Not Have Been BetterRiverdale’s Marisol Nichols Reveals How Her Own Assault Inspired Her to Join a Sex-Trafficking Sting
Be First to Comment