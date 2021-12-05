Photos of Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, and Other Celebrities Who Know How to Give Gifts

Photos of Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, and Other Great Gift-Givers

Depending on who you ask, a great gift can be anything.

More is definitely more for Kylie Jenner and Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the rap mogul have no problem lavishing lavish gifts on their friends and family.

Kylie Cosmetics’ founder has lavished her inner circle with gifts ranging from a Ferrari to Louis Vuitton handbags.

In honor of his then-wife Kim Kardashian’s birthday, the Yeezy designer donated (dollar)1 million to her favorite charity and also had a one-of-a-kind Hermès Birkin bag hand-painted for her.

Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebration in October 2020 proved that she is a fantastic gift giver.

The founder of Skims flew her closest friends and family to a private island for a week of celebrations and fun activities, including dancing, biking, beach movies, and a large dinner.

“I realize that for the majority of people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, referring to the coronavirus pandemic quarantine restrictions.

“I am humbled to be reminded of how privileged my life is in moments like these.”

“(hashtag)thisis40,” says the author.

Others, such as Josh Dallas from Once Upon a Time and musician Stevie Nicks, have shown their love and admiration for their loved ones by giving them inexpensive but personal gifts straight from the heart.

In January 2017, Lea Michele told Billboard, “I have this incredible book that Stevie Nicks gave me in 2013 when my boyfriend [Cory Monteith] died.”

“She gave me this art book in which she had written notes and song lyrics over the years, and then she rewrote personal notes for me, such as ‘Keep singing, and have faith.'”

Taylor Swift has also honed her gift-giving skills, sending personalized gifts to her new mom pals over the years.

Katy Perry’s first child, Daisy Dove, will be born in September 2020, and the “Lover” singer hand-embroidered a blanket for her.

Perry captioned a photo of the sweet present, “Hope it’s one she drags around for years until it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

Check out which Hollywood A-listers know how to do it.

