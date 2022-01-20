Piccadilly Theatre’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical review: glitzy, supercharged – and soulless

There will be a crowd for this, most likely fueled by Prosecco – but it has a big sticky lollipop where its heart should be.

This show is a lot, to be sure.

Every inch of it is smothered in sparkles or bedecked in flesh-flashing velvet and fishnet. It’s pink and blue and red and gold, blindingly lit.

In the dress circle, a huge jeweled elephant and a neon windmill loom.

Naturally, this bombastic extravaganza is based on Baz Lurhmann’s 2001 film, which is known for its loud and lurid camp excess.

Nobody anticipates subtlety.

However, the stage adaptation, which features a book by John Logan, is even more frantic than the film.

It’s a supercharged jukebox musical directed by Alex Timbers, with hits by Rihanna, Adele, Lady Gaga, and OutKast, as well as old favorites by the Rolling Stones, Elton John, T-Rex, and Patti LaBelle.

Sonya Tayeh’s breathless, crotch-flaunting choreography is performed by a well-drilled company, which struts, twirls, and high-kicks their way through it.

Its seductiveness is self-aware and synthetic, its evocation of impoverished bohemia and louche decadence presented as a glossy music-video spectacle: slick, sanitized, and essentially soulless.

Our young lovers are Satine (Liisi LaFontaine), a Montmartre nightclub singer and sex worker, and Christian (Jamie Bogyo, who looks like a beta Adam Driver) an aspiring American songwriter.

The gaudy interior of the Moulin Rouge, where Satine tops the bill in front of roaring crowds of lascivious toffs, is contrasted with trompe l’oeil cityscapes by Derek McLane’s exuberantly garish designs.

There’s plenty to look at, even if nothing quite captures the dreamy romance that this gossamer fin-de-siècle fantasy necessitates in order to pique our interest.

The plot is based on the operas La Bohème and La Traviata, but the production is so frantic that the show’s simple emotional core of love, longing, and loss is suffocated.

Bogyo is a dripping beau, but he and LaFontaine are fine on their own.

She makes an impressive entrance dressed as an exotic bird perched on a trapeze in feathers and a corset (the costumes are by Catherine Zuber and are Belle Époque meets Ann Summers), belting out a diamond-themed medley that includes Madonna, Marilyn Monroe, and a Bond theme.

However, there isn’t much chemistry between her and Bogyo, and Simon Bailey’s lecherous panto-villain Duke is far too ridiculous to be taken seriously.

