Picture | Farida Saif Al-Nasr on her health crisis: a strange need

The artist Farida Saif Al-Nasr said that she was recently subjected to an emergency health crisis, which prevented her from being in scenes within the artwork she is participating in, and the team had to film without it.

Farida published a picture revealing the tumor that affected her face in a way that changed her features, through her account on Facebook, and commented: “You can call me from your heart … seriously, the first time I cry like children, I am already bearing, but I am not able … It is not a make-up, and without a warning, I woke up in the text of the night, and this is the fourth time I get a strange need in something, and I work. “

And she continued: “I mean, its time does not ask forgiveness, God is better than others, forgive me and the Prophet, O God, there is no objection … Working like the blasphemy, his eyes are closed and my spoil is pampered until my eyebrows are lashing Hahahahahahahaha … I ruined this house so I did you a text of the tattoos for real reason, I am not … horror, God swiftly praise God, praise be to God, it is not under the teeth of intact teeth. 4 How do you not know, we made a complete panorama, and the doctor is interested in the inflammation, the tumor goes away and the tumor is with strong injection, and then he decides in what? He himself asks in what? I am the one I don’t know Doctor.

And she added: “Of course — whoever blames me for my soul, because the pain, praise be to God, can only be tolerated by someone who surrenders to the will of our Lord and thanks him..the problem is work and there is no time but there is no power or strength except in God..they must be photographed by someone else and I agreed to do what! And whatever he wants to do .. present my love, O our Lord, all who answer you are satisfied, and thank God it is that there is no need for a monster, never a case lighter than a judge .. If I guide my dear ones, I am all ready .. invite me. ”

It is worth noting that Farida Saif Al-Nasr is participating in the series “Waleed Imbaba”.