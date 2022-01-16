Piers Morgan chastises Harry for his ‘brazen double standards’ over the police protection row and the Queen’s ‘appalling’ timing.

PIERS Morgan slammed Prince Harry’s “brazen double standards” and “appalling” timing for the Queen over the Royal’s police protection row.

He slammed the Sussexes’ decision to sue the government after losing their round-the-clock security.

As the Queen copes with the loss of her husband Prince Phillip and Prince Andrew’s legal woes, Piers chastised the couple for “popping their heads up again.”

During his first return to breakfast television on the BBC’s new Sunday Morning show, the 56-year-old broadcaster ripped into the royal family, saying they should be stripped of their titles entirely.

It comes after it was revealed that Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the United States, but that he and his family are “unable to return to his home” due to the danger, according to a legal representative.

However, Sun columnist Piers said he didn’t understand why Harry believed he was entitled to protection from British cops after relocating to the United States following the Brexit vote.

“It’s absolutely chillingly inevitable that these two would pop their heads up right when the Queen least wants them to,” he told presenter Sophie Raworth.

“I pity the Queen.

He explained, “It’ll be her Platinum Jubilee.”

“It happened at such an inopportune time.”

“She’s lost her husband, she’s got this terrible situation with Andrew, and now her grandson, who has been teasing the Royal Family and the monarchy for the past year, has popped up from his mansion in California to say that when he returns to the UK, he wants British police to protect him.”

“Sorry, mate, that’s how it works now…

I couldn’t care less whether he pays for it or not.

“Why should the British police protect him now that he’s a private citizen?” says the author.

“He doesn’t have any royal responsibilities,” Piers added.

“They’re making hundreds of millions of dollars off their royal titles, which they still have, while trashing the Royal Family and the monarchy, which his grandmother is the head of.”

“Now they want cake, and they want to eat it like they always do.”

I’d never give them royal titles.

It’s a blatant example of double standards.

Do royal duties if you want to be a member of the royal family.”

Harry’s contentious legal action is believed to be the first time a member of the Royal Family has taken legal action against Her Majesty’s Government.

The Queen is thought to have been informed of her grandson’s actions, which could result in a High Court battle if the case goes forward.

