Piers Morgan criticizes ‘ungrateful’ Harry Potter actors for abandoning JK Rowling after she made them “rich and famous.”

Piers Morgan criticizes the ‘ungrateful’ Harry Potter stars for abandoning JK Rowling after she made them ‘rich and famous.’

PIERS Morgan has slammed the Harry Potter cast for abandoning JK Rowling in droves over her views on transgender rights, calling them “ungrateful.”

After Chris Rankin, who plays Percy Weasley, became the latest star to speak out against the author, the TV journalist, 56, slammed the cast, claiming that she had made them all “rich and famous.”

“Weasley by name and by nature,” he raged.

“These Potter stars are such ungrateful little twerps… more interested in pathetic virtue-signaling than supporting the right of the woman who made them all rich and famous to have an opinion that the majority of people agree with.”

JK Rowling, the author of the books on which the films are based, has become a controversial figure in the wake of her comments on gender identity since the films’ release.

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint, among the film’s stars, have criticized her for her opinions.

Rowling, 56, has stated that her personal experience with domestic abuse and sexual assault motivated her to speak out about transgender issues.

“I do a lot of work with LGBTQ(plus)-focused charities and I raise money for the Albert Kennedy Trust on a regular basis,” Chris said in a new interview with the Eastern Daily Press.

“A large portion of my family is involved in the community.

It’s a huge part of my life, and I’m sure you can guess where my allegiances are in that regard just by reading that.

“What’s important to remember is that when a trans person says they’re male or female, that’s exactly who they are, and we should treat them as such.”

“To say otherwise would be detrimental to them.”

