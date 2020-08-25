Piers Morgan has fresh haircut and lifts logs in gruelling workout ahead of GMB return

PIERS Morgan has showed off his fresh new haircut as he gets ready to return to GMB after having the summer off.

The TV host, 55, also revealed a gruelling workout which showed him lifting heavy logs.

The opinionated star is clearly trying to look his best for his morning show after indulging this summer on holiday in Saint Tropez.

As he is the face that Britain wakes up to, he is now keen to have a post-holiday makeover.

Posting on Instagram, Piers joked it would be a difficult task to trim his hair.

Alongside a selfie taken at luxury Daniel Galvin hairdressers in Kensington, London, he wrote: “Scissors. Razor. Scalpel,”

Piers later shared a snap of himself working out by lifting wood in the garden of his country home.

He even compared himself to Sylvester Stallone’s movie boxer Rocky.

The TV star joked: “500.. 501.. 502.. Rocky Morgan.”

Piers along with co-host Susanna Reid have been a firm fixture on GMB since 2014.

But, every summer they take a few months off, with 2020 being no different.

The pair signed off for the holidays at the beginning of July

They both have young children and always take the school holidays off.

But fear not, the pair will return to their GMB hosting duties very soon.

ITV have told us they will be back next month.

An exact date is yet to be announced.