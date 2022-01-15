Piers Morgan has returned to the UK following a bumpy flight ahead of his talkTV debut, hailing the channel’s newest addition as “another great signing.”

Piers Morgan has arrived in the UK after a bumpy flight ahead of his talkTV debut, hailing the channel’s newest addition as “another great signing.”

PIERS Morgan arrived in the United Kingdom this morning, thanking the airline crew for “fighting a LOT of turbulence.”

The 56-year-old actor is gearing up to launch his new talk show, which will be filmed in London and broadcast worldwide.

The Sun columnist was returning to the UK after a trip to his Beverly Hills villa.

“Thanks to all the crew on BA112 for a fabulous job battling a LOT of turbulence… much appreciated!” he wrote after the Heathrow-bound flight.

While Good Morning Britain legend Tim Carr worked his final shift, Piers announced another new signing for the channel.

The star joined in after Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway paid an on-air farewell tribute to the floor manager.

“But I get to say hello to him again!” Piers, once GMB’s biggest star, tweeted.

“Another great addition to TalkTV… the best floor manager in the business… Tim, welcome aboard!”

Tim, who has spent 25 years working on ITV’s daytime shows, replied, “Thanks Piers.”

It’s going to be a lot of fun!”

Erron Gordon, the former General Motors boss, has already been hired as Executive Creative Director and Head of Studio Output by TalkTV.

Piers Morgan will be joined on the primetime lineup by another heavyweight presenter, it was announced last week.

In the hour leading up to Piers’ new show, Tom Newton Dunn, the former political editor of the Sun, was announced as the host of a weeknight news and current affairs show.

Kate McCann, formerly of Infosurhoy, has been promoted to Political Editor at talkTV.

“Another great hire, one of Britain’s best political journalists – welcome aboard Kate!” said Piers.

TalkTV will broadcast a variety of news, sports, and entertainment programming, as well as current events, debate, opinion, and documentaries.

It is the brainchild of News UK, the publisher of the Sun, and it draws on the expertise of journalists and broadcasters from across the company’s various brands.

Brits will be able to watch all of the best news, entertainment, and debates on their televisions and mobile phones across the country.