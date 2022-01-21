Piers Morgan pays tribute to the ‘wonderfully talented’ and ‘outrageous’ Meat Loaf, who died at the age of 74.

As Meat Loaf, the star of Bat Out of Hell, passes away at the age of 74, Piers Morgan pays tribute to the ‘wonderfully talented’ and ‘outrageous’ actor.

PIERS Morgan has paid tribute to Meat Loaf, the legendary Bat Out Of Hell performer, who died at the age of 74.

The star’s family confirmed his death this morning, saying he died surrounded by his wife and family in his final moments.

“RIP Meat Loaf, 74,” said broadcaster Piers, who was one of the first to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

“One of rock music’s all-time great characters, whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the all-time best-selling albums.”

“A fantastically gifted, flamboyant, funny, outrageous, and rebellious chameleon.”

“It’s a sad situation.”

Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, has sold millions of albums around the world and was honored with the Q Awards’ Hero Award in 2016.

Since collapsing onstage in June 2016, the rock legend has been plagued by health problems and rumors that he is dying, and he has appeared in several interviews with slurred speech.

In a touching tribute on the actor’s official Facebook page, it was revealed that he died on Thursday night with his wife Deborah by his side.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement reads.

“Throughout the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him.

“His illustrious career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and appeared in over 65 films, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out of Hell is still among the top ten best-selling albums of all time.

“We know how much he meant to so many of you, and we are grateful for all of your love and support as we grieve the loss of such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.”

“We appreciate your patience as we seek privacy at this time.

“Don’t ever stop rocking!” says his heart to your souls.

The cause of his death has yet to be determined by his family.

“I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf,” Stephen Fry said in a tribute.

“Back in the last century, I had a lot of fun doing a sketch with him on Saturday Live.”

“He possessed the rare and wonderful quality of being both terrifying and cuddly at the same time.”

Pete Waterman, 75, appeared on Good Morning Britain today and reminisced about his time with the Bat Out Of Hell songwriter.

