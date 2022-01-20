Piers Morgan reveals The Queen’s hilarious remark about Palace garden parties when he asked her about them.

The Queen’s hilarious remark when asked about Palace garden parties is revealed by Piers Morgan.

PIERS Morgan has revealed what The Queen said to him after he suggested she might not be thrilled with all of her garden parties.

The 56-year-old TV star recalled a conversation between the two at one of the said parties at Windsor Castle, describing the monarchy’s 95-year-old leader as “fun” to be around.

“I said, Your Majesty, can I ask you a question? Do you actually like the garden parties that you have to attend?” he said on Brett Lee’s podcast.

“‘Mr Morgan, let me put it to you like this,’ she said, looking at me.

How do you feel about 12,000 strangers trampling on your lawn?’

“I thought it was a very good answer,” Piers continued, laughing.

“I wouldn’t like that at all, Ma’am,” I responded.

“And she just raised her regal brow again.”

She was a lot of fun.”

Piers, who is known for his outspokenness when it comes to the Queen’s grandson Harry and his wife Meghan, added that he would love to interview her.

The former GMB host will soon be back on television full-time, hosting a daily talkTV show.

“I’m launching a new global daily TV show,” he said last week about the highly anticipated show.

“It all begins in the springtime.”

It will air on a daily basis in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia, making me a tri-continental annoyance.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

There will be a lot of discussion and big interviews.

“I apologize if you missed me on morning television; I’ll be back as soon as possible.”

I apologize if you haven’t noticed me.”