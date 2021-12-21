Piers Morgan thanks ‘Princess Pinocchio’ for his GMB rant topping the Ofcom list, according to the latest Meghan Markle news.

Piers Morgan thanks ‘Princess Pinocchio’ as his GMB rant tops Ofcom list, according to the latest Meghan Markle news.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s birthdays and zodiac signs were studied by a COMPATIBILITY expert, who came up with a reading that perfectly matches them up.

Prince Harry, according to compatibility expert and astrologer Inbaal Honigman, “was born under the sign of Virgo, which is the most organized, logical, and sensible sign in the Zodiac.”

“This Prince knows exactly what he’s doing,” she continued, “with a Virgo sun, Taurus moon, and Capricorn ascendant.”

“Each of his life transitions – military, partying, marriage, and moving – took hours of planning and scrutiny.

“There are no mistakes.”

“Leos are strong and proud,” Inabaal said of the Duchess.

They will easily overcome adversity because, despite being sensitive and prone to crumbling on the inside, they are fearless and passionate on the outside and can stand up to challenges.”

“They’re compatible,” she continued, “but he must exercise a great deal of sensitivity, and she must exercise great patience.”

Meghan Markle is said to have “really struggled” when she had to give up her social media accounts to join the Royal Family.

When she joined the Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex, 40, had to delete her public Instagram account and blog, The Tig.

She “really struggled” with the removal, according to royal expert Neil Sean.

“Meghan really struggled with the removal of her social media,” Mr Sean explained on his YouTube channel.

According to Google search data analysis, online searches for ‘How is the Queen’ skyrocketed to 15 times the average volume in one day, indicating an unprecedented spike in people Googling the Queen’s well-being.

Each Night’s spokesperson had this to say about the findings:

“The Queen has had a particularly difficult year since the death of her beloved 70-year-old husband, Prince Philip, and the loss of a special Christmas tradition – spending the holidays at Sandringham – for the second year in a row, may well be particularly difficult.

“The fact that searches for ‘how is the Queen’ have increased so dramatically at the news demonstrates how much the Queen is admired for her steadfastness and commitment to duty, and many people in the country will hope that she can still enjoy the day with loved ones.”

The head of state usually spends the holidays with her large family at Sandringham in Norfolk, where they are greeted by large crowds as they attend church on December 25.

However, as the number of people infected with the coronavirus rises,

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.