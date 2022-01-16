Piers Morgan’s fans go crazy as he returns to breakfast television after nearly a year – with a cheeky dig at ITV.

For the first time in nearly a year, PIERS Morgan is back on morning television.

Fans adored the 56-year-old star’s appearance on the BBC’s new Sunday Morning show to review the papers.

Many people were relieved to see him back on screen, where he discussed everything from Novak Djokovic’s deportation to Boris Johnson’s election.

“Piers Morgan on the money this morning,” one tweeted after his outspoken review.

“My Sunday just got better with seeing piers great thoughts and opinions,” another wrote.

“Great to see you back Piers, can’t wait for your new show,” another wrote.

Piers, who returned to London from the US yesterday, will soon be hosting a daily talkTV show full-time.

He kicked off his appearance with a jab at Good Morning Britain, the show he left after refusing to apologize for saying he didn’t believe Meghan Markle.

“I haven’t been on breakfast television in nearly a year,” Piers told presenter Sophie Raworth.

“It’s strange, but pleasant.”

And my one question for you is, “Am I allowed to have an opinion?” Because that was the issue previously.”

“You’ve come to tell us about the papers,” she responded.

“There is a common theme with all the people in the news,” Piers said, looking tanned after his trip to Los Angeles.

“Whether it’s Novak Djokovic, who has been threatened with deportation for breaking a slew of rules.

“You have Boris Johnson, who thinks the rules don’t apply to him, and Prince Andrew, who thinks the rules don’t apply to him.”

“Prince Harry has appeared in California, once again wishing to eat his royal cake.”

“I’m launching a new global daily TV show,” he told Sophie later about his much-anticipated talkTV show.

“It all begins in the spring.

It will air on a daily basis in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia, making me a tri-continental annoyance.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

There will be debates and large interviews.

“I apologize if you missed me on morning television; I’ll be back soon.”

I apologize if I haven’t been noticed.”