Pink Assists a Dying Cancer Patient in Fulfilling Her Dreams

Pink Assists a Dying Cancer Patient in Completing Her Bucket List

Pink sang “We Are the Champions” for her long-time fan Diane Berberian, who is in hospice care battling cancer, during a moving thirty-minute Zoom call last month.

Pink just fulfilled a terminally ill fan’s wish.

Last month, the “Raise Your Glass” singer, 42, sat down for a thirty-minute Zoom call with long-time fan and fellow Philadelphia native Diane Berberian, 63, to help her cross off one of the last major goals on her bucket list.

Berberian is an elite runner, triathlete, and Ironman competitor who is currently undergoing hospice care after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

According to ABC 6, the 63-year-old recently finished her final marathon in Philadelphia.

On November 1st,

On Facebook, Berberian, 27, shared a clip from her conversation with Pink and expressed her gratitude to everyone who made it possible.

“I WOULD LIKE TO THANK EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS.

“OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!” she wrote on the video’s caption.

“Pink performed ‘We Are the Champions.’ I’ll try to post a video later.”

Berberian said in the video that Pink’s decision to speak with her was “a beautiful act of kindness,” and that finding out they were going to meet brought tears to her eyes.

She said, “You’ve brightened my day.”

“I have no idea what’s on my bucket list now because you were at the very top.”

“Okay, I’ll think of something else!”

Another fan informed Pink about Berberian’s wish and marveled at her story, Pink revealed.

The musician commented, “You have a kind of bravery that I don’t understand.”

“As you walk through this, you’re bringing comfort to others.”

“I always say I’m climbing the stairway to heaven now,” Berberian responded, adding that before her diagnosis, she “lived large” and did “a lot of everything” she wanted “personally, professionally, athletically.”

She also revealed to Pink that her music is frequently the first thing she listens to when she wakes up.

“Most of my days start with the song of the day, which is usually a Pink song,” she revealed.

“It’s always a Pink song when I race.”

“Pink, I love you, everything about you,” Berberian continued.

She’s accomplished…

