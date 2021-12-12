Pink, Kourtney Kardashian, and Other Celebrities Enjoy Holiday Food

Pink, Kourtney Kardashian, and Other Celebrities Eat Festive Food to Get in the Holiday Spirit

While Christmas isn’t quite here yet, that hasn’t stopped a number of celebrities from getting into the spirit a little early.

For example, as soon as the calendar flipped from November to December in 2019, Kylie Jenner took to social media to declare that she was already in “full xmas mode,” complete with a slew of festive decorations and some festive fare.

Kylie Cosmetics’ founder shared a photo of her marshmallow-topped hot chocolate (served in a Santa mug, no less) and a freshly baked batch of cinnamon rolls.

In the same month, the beauty mogul visited the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission, a Los Angeles-based organization dedicated to assisting the homeless.

Kylie and her mother, Kris Jenner, distributed food and toys to children while at the organization.

“We’re glad we got to spend the evening with you, and we brought some toys for all the kids,” Kris told the crowd.

Returning to the sweet side of things, singer Pink took a lighthearted approach to her December 2019 treats.

The “What About Us” singer made “melted snow people,” which are cookies topped with white icing and marshmallows that look like deflated frozen figures.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie’s older sister, took a slightly different approach to her pre-Christmas meal preparations.

During a holiday-themed editorial meeting for her lifestyle website, Poosh, in December 2019, the health-conscious Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sipped on a hot matcha tea.

Following her engagement to Travis Barker two years ago, Kourtney celebrated the holidays with her family.

In December 2021, she captioned an Instagram Story clip showing off her mother’s giant gingerbread house, “Thank you mommy @krisjenner.”

As Kourtney took a close look at a marshmallow-piped cookie recreation of their family home, Bing Crosby’s “It’s Beginning To Look Like Christmas” played in the background.

Special name tags for her children with ex Scott Disick, Mason, Penelope, Reign, and Barker’s children, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana, were placed around the house.

The special blended family get-togethers follow the couple’s announcement of a major relationship milestone.



