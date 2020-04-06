Pink Recalls Her “Roller-Coaster” Experience With Coronavirus and Says Son Is “Feeling Better”

Pink said her son Jameson is “feeling better.”

The 40-year-old singer gave the health update during an Instagram Live chat with Jen Pastiloff over the weekend.

At one point, the Grammy winner and the author had both of their children pop in to say hello.

“Tell him, ‘I’m feeling better,'” Pink told her three-year-old son, which he then proceeded to do.

Just a few days ago, Pink detailed her experience with the coronavirus.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she wrote in part of an Instagram post on Friday. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

During the Instagram Live video, Pink said “myself and Jameson got sick.”

“My three-year-old Jameson, who you just saw, had the worst of it,” she recalled. “There were many nights where I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life.”

She also acknowledged that she was “lucky enough to get two tests because we were both sick” and because she “paid money for them.” She then said tests needed to be made accessible for all.

In addition, Pink said she’s been keeping a journal of both her and Jameson’s symptoms for the past three weeks.

“Jameson’s been really really sick. I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the last three weeks and mine as well,” she said. “He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a roller coaster it’s been a different roller coaster for both of us.”

However, she said her husband Carey Hart and her 8-year-old daughter Willow “have been perfectly fine.”

Pink also recently announced she’s “donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of [her] mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center”. She also shared she’s “donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.”

During the Instagram Live chat, Pink revealed how her daughter is helping others, too. Pink explained Willow “had a job these last two years” during her tour and that she worked her dancers’ quick change.

“Tonight, I had told her I made a donation to the hospital that her grandma, her mom mom, worked at for 18 years. And she went out, got her money that she made on tour and got it together. And I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ And she was like, ‘I want to give my money to the hospital too.’ So, she gave me all her tour money,” Pink said. “I didn’t even ask her. And I started crying, and then she got mad at me for crying because apparently I cry too much. I was so proud of her in this moment, and I just wanted to share that, dude, our kids are so aware and so rad and so resilient and amazing and they are going to heal the world. I’m so proud of my children. I’m so proud of all of our children right now.”

To watch the interview, check out the video.