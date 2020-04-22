Pizza Express releases secret recipe for Margherita Pizza

Pizza Express fans have shared their joy after the high-street chain released the recipes for its much-loved Margherita pizza.

The Italian favourite closed all its restaurants four weeks ago, amid the coronavirus pandemic, but now food fans can now recreate the popular pizza at home, with a simple 12-step recipe.

The delicious dough is made from whipping up flour, yeast, sugar and water, while the topping consists of passata, mozzarella cheese and sprinkle of oregano and basil.

It comes after the chain released the recipe for its famous dough ball starter.

Pizza Express has served both the Margherita pizza and the dough ball for more than fifty years and have kept the recipe a tightly guarded secret in that time.

But it’s followed McDonald’s and Greggs in taking the unprecedented step of sharing top-secret recipes for the very first time.

Due to an outpouring of love from food fans over the spilled secrets, the chain is now set to release a recipe for one menu item every Sunday, with the Fiorentina pizza next in line.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the release of the margherita recipe.

‘STOP IT, I cannot wait!’ wrote one.

‘My life is about to change…..’ said another.

‘DREAMS DO COME TRUE,’ exclaimed a third.

Others said they’d be using the simple recipe to teach their children baking.

‘Brilliant. We do this . As a cooking lesson, thanks!’ said one parent.

While some asked for more recipes.

‘Now we need your pollo ad astra’ said one.

‘Pollo pesto next please guys’ said another.

‘Can you share your passata recipe?’ added a third.