Plane passenger is shamed for clipping a toddler’s toenails on busy flight

Bad passenger etiquette makes for a less pleasant flying experience, but one woman risked sparking full blown air rage by cutting her toddler’s toenails on board.

An image, shared to Instagram by user Sean Sweeney, from Pittsburgh, shows the young boy sitting on the lap of a woman, believed to be his mother while she clips his nails next to another passenger.

Frequent flyer Sean shared the image to his Instagram page, which is dedicated to pictures of his travels, where he wrote ‘Why this lady clipping her toddler’s toenails on the plane? #backofthebus #passengershaming @passengershaming’

It saw a flurry of comments from disgusted passengers who were confused by the woman’s actions on the American Airlines flight.

One Instagram user simply posted the vomiting emoji while another wrote ‘WTF’.

In the post, Sean tagged the viral passengershaming Instagram account which has more than one million followers.

The account posts pictures and videos of passengers engaging in shameful behaviour on plane flights, recently this has included people putting their bare feet up against the windows, swiping their inflight entertainment screens with their toes and even people removing their trousers mid flight.

The picture was posted to the account’s Instagram Stories, where they simply wrote ‘toenail clipping, nope!’

One recent shaming showed a woman sleeping with her bare feet in the air on a flight.

The anonymous woman was filmed by a unnamed Portuguese passenger as she stretched out in the odd position across two empty seats and placed her feet on two closed windows.

A clip of the moment was shared to Instagram last week- and prompted several comments from critics disgusted by her behaviour.

One person wrote: ‘No class, disrespectful to others around her. The stewardess should have told her to put your feet down.’

Another said: ‘Looks like she is set up for a pelvic exam.’

A third added: ‘This is shameful. Like how does someone do that… in PUBLIC. I don’t mean to judge, however it made me feel some type of way.’

The clip was uploaded to the Passenger Shaming Instagram page and received almost 300,000 views and 1,000 comments.

Some commenters suggested the woman was sitting in first class, although this has not been confirmed.

However, not all the messages left on the post were negative, with some social media users saying it wasn’t their place to judge without knowing all the facts.

One person said: ‘Not a nice thing to judge others when we have no idea of their condition. This doesn’t mean that I approve the act by itself but shaming someone is just too much.’

‘She paid for the seat, she can do what she likes. Not hurting anyone and probably exhausted,’ a second added.