Planned GTST cliffhanger not included due to discontinued recording NOW

The cliffhanger created for the 29th season of Good times Bad Times due to the premature end of the season cannot be recorded.

When asked, RTL informs NU.nl that “there will be an exciting episode to end the season”. “But the cliffhanger that was invented has not yet been recorded.”

The daily RTL soap traditionally ends the season with a cliffhanger that should keep viewers in suspense until September.

Thursday it became known that GTST this season stops about a month earlier than usual. The last episode of the current season will air on Thursday, May 28.

“We have been thinking in recent weeks about a creative solution to be able to keep going,” said actress Caroline de Bruijn (Janine). However, due to the current measures, according to the actress, it is not possible to deliver the quality that viewers of GTST to be used to.

In mid-March it was announced that the recordings of GTST have stopped. Since that time, the soap has been broadcast four instead of five days a week. It was previously decided to delete intimate scenes and not to let the characters shake hands.

